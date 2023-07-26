2 traffic shifts go into effect this weekend on Berlin G. Myers Parkway

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is alerting drivers in the Summerville area to a pair of “significant” changes that take effect Sunday on Berlin G. Myers Parkway.

The shifts, scheduled to begin on Sunday, involve relocating southbound traffic from the old lanes to the newly-constructed ramp. (SCDOT)

Starting on Sunday SCDOT crews will move southbound traffic onto the newly-constructed ramp. With the change, the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Myers Parkway and East Carolina Avenue/Bacons Bridge Road will be adjusted to accommodate the new traffic pattern.

As soon as that first shift is complete, SCDOT crews will begin the second traffic shift, which will move northbound traffic on Berlin G. Myers Parkway onto the existing southbound alignment.

After the shift, southbound traffic will be shifted to the new ramp and northbound traffic will be shifted to the former southbound lanes. (SCDOT)

SCDOT officials said in case of rain, the shift would begin Monday.

“SCDOT asks motorists to pay attention and drive carefully in this area as traffic patterns shift,” the agency said in a statement.

The Berlin G. Myers Project is a joint effort between the SCDOT, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority to build a 3.25-mile roadway between U.S. Highay 17-A and East Carolina Avenue. The project is designed to improve roadway connectivity, reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety in the Summerville area.

