SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 traffic shifts go into effect this weekend on Berlin G. Myers Parkway

The SCDOT plans what it calls two "significant traffic shifts" Sunday on the Berlin G. Myers...
The SCDOT plans what it calls two "significant traffic shifts" Sunday on the Berlin G. Myers Parkway Sunday as part of the third phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway Project.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is alerting drivers in the Summerville area to a pair of “significant” changes that take effect Sunday on Berlin G. Myers Parkway.

The shifts, scheduled to begin on Sunday, involve relocating southbound traffic from the old...
The shifts, scheduled to begin on Sunday, involve relocating southbound traffic from the old lanes to the newly-constructed ramp.(SCDOT)

Starting on Sunday SCDOT crews will move southbound traffic onto the newly-constructed ramp. With the change, the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Myers Parkway and East Carolina Avenue/Bacons Bridge Road will be adjusted to accommodate the new traffic pattern.

As soon as that first shift is complete, SCDOT crews will begin the second traffic shift, which will move northbound traffic on Berlin G. Myers Parkway onto the existing southbound alignment.

After the shift, southbound traffic will be shifted to the new ramp and northbound traffic will...
After the shift, southbound traffic will be shifted to the new ramp and northbound traffic will be shifted to the former southbound lanes.(SCDOT)

SCDOT officials said in case of rain, the shift would begin Monday.

“SCDOT asks motorists to pay attention and drive carefully in this area as traffic patterns shift,” the agency said in a statement.

The Berlin G. Myers Project is a joint effort between the SCDOT, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority to build a 3.25-mile roadway between U.S. Highay 17-A and East Carolina Avenue. The project is designed to improve roadway connectivity, reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety in the Summerville area.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service is now monitoring a trio of disturbances across the Atlantic for...
3 disturbances now being watched in Atlantic
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’
The video from Summerville Police details how much time went by as officers tried to get...
Video shows Summerville police officers battling gate as child drowns
Two teens are facing charges after police say they led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle in...
Teens charged after Summerville police chase in stolen car
Delonza Antonio Simmons III is charged with failure to stop for blue lights.
Deputies arrest man after chase ends in North Charleston

Latest News

Attorneys for a woman found injured in a James Island hit and run more than a month ago will...
Attorneys for woman injured on James Island to provide timeline, enhanced video
A portion of Red Bank Road was closed while authorities removed vehicles from a crash scene...
Man killed in crash involving motorcycle on Red Bank Rd.
The family of a James Island hit-and-run victim released enhanced surveillance footage showing...
RAW VIDEO: Enhanced video of vehicle of interest in James Island hit and run
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Turning Point Action...
Ramaswamy slated to headline SC county GOP fundraiser in return to early voting state