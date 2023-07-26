$5K reward offered for info on man missing from Summerville area

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has announced a reward for information in a missing person case.

Justus Esaias Pride, 19, was last seen in the 1800 block of Royle Road in Summerville at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the morning of June 19, investigators say.

He has not had any contact with friends of family since that day.

Justus Esaias Pride, 19, was last seen in the 1800 block of Royle Road in Summerville at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, investigators say. (Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

He was believed to be wearing light tan sweatpants, a white shirt and is known to carry a backpack.

He frequents The Village Mobile Home Park off Rose Drive in Summerville, the Nexton area and hotels on Holiday Drive in Summerville.

Anyone with information about Pride or his disappearance is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department at 843-719-4412 and reference case #202306006219.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or clicking the “Submit a Tip” tab at 5541111.com or submitting a tip through the new P3 Tips app which is available on Apple and Android devices.

