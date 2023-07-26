SC Lottery
Attorneys for woman injured on James Island to provide timeline, enhanced video

The family of a James Island woman found severely injured on a road on June 21 released new frame-by-frame security footage of a vehicle of interest.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys for a woman found injured in a James Island hit and run more than a month ago will provide an updated timeline and new video Wednesday morning.

Jenn Drummond was found severely injured on Woodland Shores Road on June 21.

Drummond spent two weeks in a coma before her family announced on July 6 she was out of the coma and actively recovering.

On Wednesday, Drummond’s attorneys will lay out what they believe to be a timeline of events leading up to her being found the morning of June 21.

The attorneys have also provided a frame-by-frame video that has been enhanced with shading and lighting.

Drummond’s uncle, Chris Drummond, during a July 6 news conference said the reward for information on the incident had reached $8,000.

READ MORE: ‘It’s evil what someone has done’: Pleas for info on James Is. woman hurt on road

Wednesday’s news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

