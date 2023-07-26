Beaufort Memorial Hospital opening facility on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - A major health care provider in our area is moving into Hilton Head for the first time.

It’s a deal that will bring more health care options to folks out here on Hilton Head. Beaufort Memorial Hospital partnering with Island Imaging in a deal that was negotiated over the last three to four months.

”We wanted to make sure that we had somebody that would take good care of our employees and take good care of our patients and that would help grow health care on Hilton Head Island because we definitely need more health care services,” said Patricia Shapiro M.D., a radiologist with Island Imaging.

Island Imaging has been here a decade, providing CT scans, mammograms, ultrasounds and more. As its leaders look toward retirement, they said now they hope to heal a more general issue in this community.

“There is definitely a shortage of health care. We get patients asking us every single day who they can see.”

She says that specifically relates to primary care, something Beaufort Memorial has goals to increase.

“This gives us a chance to get know the community in a different and better way - them to know us - and it gives us the chance to expand upon the great care Island Imaging has been giving here,” said Russell Baxley, the president and CEO of Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

For any patients that currently use services there, the hospital CEO says there’s no need to worry - they’ll only be adding to this practice.

“Our goal is from the outside looking in to not see much of a change either. We want this to be a seamless transition for the staff, for the community.”

The Beaufort Memorial CEO said the partnership doesn’t officially go into effect until October 1st, and from there the hospital only plans to grow their influence on this area.

