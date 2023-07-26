SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Body of Georgia soldier missing in Korean War identified 7 decades later

James Wilkinson, a soldier from Georgia who went missing during the Korean War, was recently...
James Wilkinson, a soldier from Georgia who went missing during the Korean War, was recently identified.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Hope Dean and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - It’s been about seven decades since then 19-year-old James Wilkinson was presumed dead in Korea during the Korean War. But now, his body has been identified — and his remains are coming home to Georgia.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Wednesday that Wilkinson, who was a first sergeant in the U.S. Army, was accounted for on Dec. 5. He was originally reported mission in action along the Naktong River in September 1950 and presumed dead in 1953, according to a statement from the accounting agency.

In 1951, the Army started to excavate remains from the area’s United Nations Military Cemetery Tanggok — including Unknown X-1588. After being inspected and declared unidentifiable, the body was re-buried with others in Honolulu, Hawaii, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Then in 2018, the accounting agency dug up more than 600 bodies from the burial site in hopes of identifying them. Scientists used dental, anthropological and DNA analysis to determine that the remains are Wilkinson’s.

He will be buried in Barrow County on Sept. 16.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service is now monitoring a trio of disturbances across the Atlantic for...
3 disturbances now being watched in Atlantic
The video from Summerville Police details how much time went by as officers tried to get...
Video shows Summerville police officers battling gate as child drowns
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’
Two teens are facing charges after police say they led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle in...
Teens charged after Summerville police chase in stolen car
Henry Gunter, 51, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, jail...
Report: Man charged with assaulting sister at hospital

Latest News

A semi-truck spill is causing delays in West Ashley Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Spilled semi-truck causing delays in West Ashley
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee...
Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Spilled semi-truck causing delays in West Ashley
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation