Ladson boy receives special message from idol Gordon Ramsay

A seven-year-old with cerebral palsy who bakes for his MUSC care team received a very special message from his idol on Wednesday.
By Molly McBride
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A seven-year-old with cerebral palsy who bakes for his MUSC care team received a very special message from his idol on Wednesday.

James Ace Williams, or “Chef Ace”, said he discovered his passion for baking by watching his favorite chef, Gordon Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay saw Chef Ace’s story on Live 5 News Monday night and sent Ace a very special message.

“I just want to tell you how proud I am of you because your journey has been incredible,” Ramsay said in the video.

In the video, Ramsay invites Ace to come meet him the next time he is filming MasterChef or MasterChef Junior.

“I’d like to invite you with some friends and mom and dad to come meet me on set in LA,” Ramsay said.

Ramsay encouraged Ace to keep baking and said the industry needs more people like Ace in it.

“When we get the chance to meet, I can’t wait to see what you’re going to bake for me, and how good it’s going to taste,” Ramsay said.

After watching the video for the first time, Ace covered his face with his hands in disbelief. He looked over at his family, smiling, and then ran toward them for a hug.

“I’m really happy right now,” Ace said. “I’m so excited I’m going to blow off my hat.”

Ace’s grandmother, Sabrina Williams, said receiving this video will push Ace even harder to continue giving back to others.

“It brought tears to my eyes when I saw the video and saw the joy on his face,” Williams said.

