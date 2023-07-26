SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston nearing agreement with Army Corps of Engineers on storm surge project

Current estimations suggest the project would cost around $1.3 billion.
Current estimations suggest the project would cost around $1.3 billion.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston says they are nearing a design agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers to build a storm surge protection barrier on the peninsula.

Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris said the city has spent the last several years studying to see if it’s possible to build the project. They just wrapped that up and say it is possible to build it.

There are no official pictures of what the storm surge barrier would look like. City officials said they want it to look like the Low Battery along Murray Boulevard and not a high concrete wall.

Current estimations suggest the project would cost around $1.3 billion. The city would be responsible for around $300 million should it be approved.

Morris said a negotiated design agreement with the Army Corps allows the project to come before the council for a potential vote later this year.

If approved and funded, the project would move into the first of four pre-construction design and engineering phases, stretching from the Citadel to the Coast Guard station.

Morris said water levels in Charleston Harbor have gone up 13 inches in the past 100 years. It is expected to rise by another 14 inches in the next 25 to 30 years in addition to the storm surge risks.

“Our drainage systems are compromised. Our tidal management is becoming more challenging,” Morris said. “This is going to require the whole of government, whole city effort to make sure we can stay here. That’s our job is to make sure we can stay here safely, wisely, keep our beautiful city and also keep the economy functioning.”

Morris hopes to have the agreement negotiated around October and to start the pre-construction process early next year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video from Summerville Police details how much time went by as officers tried to get...
Video shows Summerville police officers battling gate as child drowns
The National Weather Service is now monitoring a trio of disturbances across the Atlantic for...
3 disturbances now being watched in Atlantic
Two teens are facing charges after police say they led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle in...
Teens charged after Summerville police chase in stolen car
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’
Henry Gunter, 51, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, jail...
Report: Man charged with assaulting sister at hospital

Latest News

The SCDOT plans what it calls two "significant traffic shifts" Sunday on the Berlin G. Myers...
2 traffic shifts go into effect this weekend on Berlin G. Myers Parkway
RAW VIDEO: Chef Gordon Ramsay delivers a special message for Ladson boy
Jermaine Smith, 43, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and driving with a...
Report: Man charged after officer finds him asleep at the wheel at stop light
Attorneys for a woman found injured in a James Island hit and run more than a month ago will...
James Is. hit-and-run victim’s family calls for additional resources
The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man following an assault of a...
Man arrested in connection to assaulting woman at store