Chiropractor accused of rape, having sexual contact with child

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Joel Martens on rape and sexual...
The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Joel Martens on rape and sexual contact charges.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By KSFY staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A 31-year-old chiropractor in South Dakota has been arrested and is facing multiple charges.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Joel Martens has been charged with raping a victim between the ages of 13 and 16 and seven counts of sexual contact with a child under the age of 18.

Sgt. Zachary Cegelske said Martens was working as a chiropractor in the Hartford area and worked with many student-athletes.

“We have been recently informed of the charges against Dr. Joel Martens. We have a zero-tolerance policy and do not condone these types of behaviors,” a spokesperson with ChiroSport said.

According to court documents, an investigation began this month after a 17-year-old victim told a deputy that she had been raped by Martens for about eight months.

Authorities said Martens helped coach the victim in track and field.

The girl told the sheriff’s office that the first incident happened during a workout when she was 15.

Further incidents reportedly took place during chiropractor appointments with Martens over the last several months.

Martens and the victim exchanged text messages that became more personal. The 31-year-old told the girl to not tell anyone, authorities said.

According to the victim, Martens began to schedule her chiropractor appointments at times when his administrative assistant was away, leaving the two of them alone.

The sheriff’s office said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

