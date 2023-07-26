SC Lottery
Deputies investigate shooting at home after victim found near elementary school

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday near Andrews.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the area of Andrews Elementary School for a man with a gunshot wound. The victim had been shot at a home on Watford Place but left the scene of the shooting and went to the area of the school, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Lesley said the parties at the scene were uncooperative with law enforcement but said there was no threat to the community.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

