Fire destroys garage, displaces 4 in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Four people are without a home after a fire in Burton Tuesday night.

Burton Fire District responded to a home on Walnut Street in Shell Point just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said a neighbor alerted a man inside the home of the fire in an attached garage.

Firefighters said the fire was being fueled by gasoline from a vehicle inside the garage. They were able to stop the spread of the fire inside the attic of the home before it caused major damage.

The home had minor smoke damage, officials said.

Crews were able to get the fire extinguished in about an hour.

The Red Cross is assisting the four people displaced by the fire.

The Parris Island Fire Department assisted with the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.