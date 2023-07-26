Fire destroys home, displaces 4 in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Four people are without a home after a fire in Burton Tuesday night.

Burton Fire District responded to a home on Walnut Street in Shell Point around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews were able to get the fire extinguished in about an hour.

The Red Cross is assisting the four people displaced by the fire.

The Parris Island Fire Department assisted with the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.