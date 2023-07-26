FIRST ALERT: Spilled semi-truck causing delays in West Ashley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a semi-truck that spilled its load is blocking traffic in West Ashley.
Officers say the westbound lanes of Glenn McConnell at Bees Ferry are “severely restricted.”
The agency says other lanes are also moving slowly in the area.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area a seek alternate routes.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.