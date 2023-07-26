THE LIST: Back to school giveaways in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Back to school is right around the corner and several organizations across the Lowcountry are holding events and giveaways to help parents and students get ready.
Here is a list of events in the area:
July 29 - Colleton County - 4th Annual Back to School Giveaway in Colleton County, 379 Tuskegee Airmen Drive, Walterboro. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Aug. 3 - Colleton County - Back 2 School supplies giveaway, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Nova Church are partnering for the giveaway scheduled 5 - 8 p.m. at 4955 Jefferies Highway.
Aug. 5 - Charleston County - Back to School Backpack giveaway, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 6650 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston. 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Event includes a health fair and giveaway while supplies last.
Aug. 5 - Colleton County - All for Colleton back-to-school bash, Colleton County Middle School, hands-on STEM, story corner, music, giveaways, back-to-school supplies and free lunch while supplies last. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Aug. 12 - Charleston County - Pack the Back back to school drive, noon - 3 p.m., T-Mobile Call Center parking lot. The free event will feature a backpack giveaway, police and firetruck show, and face painting. Food trucks will be on-site with food for purchase.
Hands of Christ back-to-school program, multiple dates and locations: Two sets of school clothes and grade-related school supplies for grades 4K-8.
Children must be accompanied by an adult, and we will limit each family to a maximum of five children. The child must be present to be served. A child will only be served once per year in order that we might help as many children as possible.
|Date
|Church
|Address
|Location
|Hours
|July 26
|Edisto Presbyterian Church
|1890 Cypress Bottom Road
|Edisto Island
|4 - 6 p.m.
|July 29
|Aimwell Presbyterian Church
|8925 Charleston Highway
|Colleton County
|10 a.m. - noon
|Aug. 4
|Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church
|3347 Rivers Avenue
|North Charleston
|4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Aug. 5
|Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church
|3347 Rivers Avenue
|North Charleston
|9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Aug. 5
|Hebron Zion Presbyterian Church
|2915 Bohicket Rd.
|Johns Island
|10 a.m. - noon
|Aug. 7
|Yeamans Park Presbyterian Church
|5931 North Murray Drive
|Hanahan
|3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
|Aug. 12
|Second Presbyterian Church
|342 Meeting Street
|Charleston
|10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Aug. 12
|St. James Presbyterian Church
|1314 Sessionville Rd.
|James Island
|10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Aug. 17
|Westminster Presbyterian Church
|1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard
|West Ashley
|4 - 6 p.m.
|Aug. 18
|Westminster Presbyterian Church
|1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard
|West Ashley
|4 - 6 p.m.
|Aug. 19
|Westminster Presbyterian Church
|1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard
|West Ashley
|10 a.m. - noon
