SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

THE LIST: Back to school giveaways in the Lowcountry

Back to school is right around the corner and several organizations across the Lowcountry are...
Back to school is right around the corner and several organizations across the Lowcountry are holding events and giveaways to help parents and students get ready.(Kauz)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Back to school is right around the corner and several organizations across the Lowcountry are holding events and giveaways to help parents and students get ready.

Here is a list of events in the area:

July 29 - Colleton County - 4th Annual Back to School Giveaway in Colleton County, 379 Tuskegee Airmen Drive, Walterboro. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Aug. 3 - Colleton County - Back 2 School supplies giveaway, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Nova Church are partnering for the giveaway scheduled 5 - 8 p.m. at 4955 Jefferies Highway.

Aug. 5 - Charleston County - Back to School Backpack giveaway, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 6650 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston. 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Event includes a health fair and giveaway while supplies last.

Aug. 5 - Colleton County - All for Colleton back-to-school bash, Colleton County Middle School, hands-on STEM, story corner, music, giveaways, back-to-school supplies and free lunch while supplies last. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Aug. 12 - Charleston County - Pack the Back back to school drive, noon - 3 p.m., T-Mobile Call Center parking lot. The free event will feature a backpack giveaway, police and firetruck show, and face painting. Food trucks will be on-site with food for purchase.

Hands of Christ back-to-school program, multiple dates and locations: Two sets of school clothes and grade-related school supplies for grades 4K-8.

Children must be accompanied by an adult, and we will limit each family to a maximum of five children. The child must be present to be served. A child will only be served once per year in order that we might help as many children as possible.

DateChurchAddressLocationHours
July 26Edisto Presbyterian Church1890 Cypress Bottom RoadEdisto Island4 - 6 p.m.
July 29Aimwell Presbyterian Church8925 Charleston HighwayColleton County10 a.m. - noon
Aug. 4Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church3347 Rivers AvenueNorth Charleston4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Aug. 5Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church3347 Rivers AvenueNorth Charleston9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 5Hebron Zion Presbyterian Church2915 Bohicket Rd.Johns Island10 a.m. - noon
Aug. 7Yeamans Park Presbyterian Church5931 North Murray DriveHanahan3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 12Second Presbyterian Church342 Meeting StreetCharleston10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Aug. 12St. James Presbyterian Church1314 Sessionville Rd.James Island10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Aug. 17Westminster Presbyterian Church1157 Sam Rittenberg BoulevardWest Ashley4 - 6 p.m.
Aug. 18Westminster Presbyterian Church1157 Sam Rittenberg BoulevardWest Ashley4 - 6 p.m.
Aug. 19Westminster Presbyterian Church1157 Sam Rittenberg BoulevardWest Ashley10 a.m. - noon

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service is now monitoring a trio of disturbances across the Atlantic for...
3 disturbances now being watched in Atlantic
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’
The video from Summerville Police details how much time went by as officers tried to get...
Video shows Summerville police officers battling gate as child drowns
Two teens are facing charges after police say they led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle in...
Teens charged after Summerville police chase in stolen car
Delonza Antonio Simmons III is charged with failure to stop for blue lights.
Deputies arrest man after chase ends in North Charleston

Latest News

Some parents in the Colleton County School District still have questions about a new dress code.
VIDEO: Colleton Co. parents express concerns over dress code ahead of school year
The Colleton County School Board is expected to decide whether to ban jeans and hoodies from...
Colleton Co. parents express concerns over dress code ahead of school year
VIDEO: Colleton Co. parents express concerns over dress code ahead of school year
Clemson University
Clemson University imposes 4-year suspension on fraternity for ‘chemical burn’ ritual, other hazing