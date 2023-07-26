THE LIST: Back to school giveaways in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Back to school is right around the corner and several organizations across the Lowcountry are holding events and giveaways to help parents and students get ready.

Here is a list of events in the area:

July 29 - Colleton County - 4th Annual Back to School Giveaway in Colleton County, 379 Tuskegee Airmen Drive, Walterboro. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Aug. 3 - Colleton County - Back 2 School supplies giveaway, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Nova Church are partnering for the giveaway scheduled 5 - 8 p.m. at 4955 Jefferies Highway.

Aug. 5 - Charleston County - Back to School Backpack giveaway, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 6650 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston. 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Event includes a health fair and giveaway while supplies last.

Aug. 5 - Colleton County - All for Colleton back-to-school bash, Colleton County Middle School, hands-on STEM, story corner, music, giveaways, back-to-school supplies and free lunch while supplies last. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Aug. 12 - Charleston County - Pack the Back back to school drive, noon - 3 p.m., T-Mobile Call Center parking lot. The free event will feature a backpack giveaway, police and firetruck show, and face painting. Food trucks will be on-site with food for purchase.

Hands of Christ back-to-school program, multiple dates and locations: Two sets of school clothes and grade-related school supplies for grades 4K-8.

Children must be accompanied by an adult, and we will limit each family to a maximum of five children. The child must be present to be served. A child will only be served once per year in order that we might help as many children as possible.

Date Church Address Location Hours July 26 Edisto Presbyterian Church 1890 Cypress Bottom Road Edisto Island 4 - 6 p.m. July 29 Aimwell Presbyterian Church 8925 Charleston Highway Colleton County 10 a.m. - noon Aug. 4 Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church 3347 Rivers Avenue North Charleston 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Aug. 5 Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church 3347 Rivers Avenue North Charleston 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 Hebron Zion Presbyterian Church 2915 Bohicket Rd. Johns Island 10 a.m. - noon Aug. 7 Yeamans Park Presbyterian Church 5931 North Murray Drive Hanahan 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 Second Presbyterian Church 342 Meeting Street Charleston 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug. 12 St. James Presbyterian Church 1314 Sessionville Rd. James Island 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug. 17 Westminster Presbyterian Church 1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard West Ashley 4 - 6 p.m. Aug. 18 Westminster Presbyterian Church 1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard West Ashley 4 - 6 p.m. Aug. 19 Westminster Presbyterian Church 1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard West Ashley 10 a.m. - noon

