Lowcountry Period Pixies celebrate 2 grants serving period poverty

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry non-profit organization, who provides feminine hygiene products and education to women in need of supplies and access, is coming together for the cause.

After operating in the organization for five years, the Lowcountry Period Pixies are collaborating on its first-ever grants to support the cause.

Melissa Soule helped co-found the organization after experiencing period poverty growing up and while working as a teacher, seeing some of her students struggle.

“When I became a teacher, I always kept products in my room because I knew the nurse had to charge money for it, had to charge like a quarter,” Soule says.

The Lowcountry Period Pixies operate in schools and homeless shelters across five counties.

One grant comes from MUSC and will provide education and products to North Charleston High School and the Shifa Free Clinic. 100 Women Who Care also donated more than $12,000 of their spring fundraising to support the non-profit’s efforts.

In South Carolina, period products including tampons and sanitary pads, are still taxed as a ‘luxury item.’ Lawmakers talked about eliminating that tax, but the bill didn’t make it through the last session.

MUSC Pediatric Residents Melanie Gray, M.D., Ashley Perdue, M.D., and Sarah Olson, M.D. saw a need for education and access outside their doctors’ offices.

“You really realize when you’re treating patients that a lot of their care isn’t just in the clinic. A lot of it happens outside of the clinic. And how can we reach others and abroad in broader ways, this is a perfect way to do it, with a catch grant and the period. Pixies were a great community partner that was already doing amazing work,” Perdue says.

The doctors say the education materials and supplies through places like schools and local free clinics are a huge area that needs support. They researched period poverty trends for the grant and say it guided their focus on education as well as materials.

“A lot of that was pretty dramatic. Some of the things I was reading up to 25% of girls in a study were found to have missed school due to their periods, so that’s a quarter that’s a lot. So something that definitely needed to be addressed,” Perdue says.

At the Shifa Free Clinic, the patients are uninsured and under 250% of the poverty line. According to Health Insurance.org, coverage effective in 2023, 250% of the federal poverty level in the continental U.S. is $33,975 for a single individual, $57,575 for a family of three, and $92,975 for a family of six.

“I would say we have about 700 to 750 pickups. And with that, depending on how many women are in the household, it could be a great meet or it could be something they don’t need that particular month, but we see it a lot,” the Outreach and Volunteer Manager of Shifa, Elizabeth Hart, says.

Soule says she is touched by the support and hopeful for the future of education and access.

“People believe in it as much as I do, as much as the bleedership team does, it just blows my mind and it warms my heart because every time someone helps us that reach extends so far into our community,” Soule says.

She also hopes the more traction the fight against period poverty gets, the more the stigma around talking about periods shrinks.

“Every time we have a packing party and there are grown women, my age, older, we have conversations around our periods and around what has happened. Everyone has had that horror, everyone has had these horrible incidents that we should never have had to have, and the only reason we had them was because there’s no conversation around periods and that it’s an embarrassing situation,” Soule says.

The MUSC residents hope their grant has lasting impacts beyond their time in the Lowcountry, with the same goal of increasing knowledge and access.

“A lot of girls, the research found that they think it’s gross. We can all think back to when you would stick a tampon up your sleeve when you’re going to the bathroom because maybe you were ashamed of your period and we really want to educate you that that’s not something that should be happening, but it’s a normal part of life,” Gray Miller says.

