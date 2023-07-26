Make-A-Wish South Carolina surprises 9-year-old with dream trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Yuri, your wish has been granted!” A 9-year-old South Carolina boy who is battling sickle cell disease, received a big surprise in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

Make-A-Wish South Carolina told Yuri Hurlback his wish to visit Walt Disney World was being granted outside MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Christina Abrams told Hurlback that he and his family will leave in just a few days for the trip.

“And I want you to know that all of these people who are here, they are all rooting for you and they all came out here to celebrate you and they care about you,” she said.

Horlback told the crowd his favorite Disney character is Goofy.

The organization says hope is essential in the fight for wellness and works to grant wishes for children battling serious illnesses. Make-A-Wish South Carolina depends on the community and corporate partners to fund the granting of wishes.

As part of a fundraiser for the organization, 100% of the purchases of Culver’s Custard being sold Wednesday at the hospital will be split between Make-A-Wish South Carolina and the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

