SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Make-A-Wish South Carolina surprises 9-year-old with dream trip

A 9-year-old boy battling Sickle Cell Disease learned his wish is getting granted at a celebration Wednesday afternoon.
By Anna Harris and Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Yuri, your wish has been granted!” A 9-year-old South Carolina boy who is battling sickle cell disease, received a big surprise in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

Make-A-Wish South Carolina told Yuri Hurlback his wish to visit Walt Disney World was being granted outside MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Christina Abrams told Hurlback that he and his family will leave in just a few days for the trip.

“And I want you to know that all of these people who are here, they are all rooting for you and they all came out here to celebrate you and they care about you,” she said.

Horlback told the crowd his favorite Disney character is Goofy.

The organization says hope is essential in the fight for wellness and works to grant wishes for children battling serious illnesses. Make-A-Wish South Carolina depends on the community and corporate partners to fund the granting of wishes.

As part of a fundraiser for the organization, 100% of the purchases of Culver’s Custard being sold Wednesday at the hospital will be split between Make-A-Wish South Carolina and the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service is now monitoring a trio of disturbances across the Atlantic for...
3 disturbances now being watched in Atlantic
The video from Summerville Police details how much time went by as officers tried to get...
Video shows Summerville police officers battling gate as child drowns
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’
Two teens are facing charges after police say they led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle in...
Teens charged after Summerville police chase in stolen car
Henry Gunter, 51, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, jail...
Report: Man charged with assaulting sister at hospital

Latest News

RAW VIDEO: Make-A-Wish South Carolina surprises 9-year-old with dream trip
A semi-truck spill is causing delays in West Ashley Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Spilled semi-truck causing delays in West Ashley
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Spilled semi-truck causing delays in West Ashley
Attorneys for a woman found injured in a James Island hit and run more than a month ago will...
James Is. hit-and-run victim’s family calls for additional resources