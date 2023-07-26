SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested in connection to assaulting woman at store

The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man following an assault of a...
The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man following an assault of a woman at a store in June.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man following an assault of a woman at a store in June.

Norris James Washington, 26, was charged with second-degree domestic violence on Tuesday, jail records state.

They say on June 15, officers were called to a department store on 5900 Rivers Ave. for reports of a disturbance and were told that the suspect vehicle, a silver Genesis, was fleeing from the store.

Officers began to search for the vehicle before making contact at the store, because one of the callers told them that Washington and the victim left together in the vehicle, an incident report states.

It goes on to say that an officer went to the store and found a victim with multiple cuts and bruises on her face and neck.

The victim told the officer that Washington was at the store with her, where she informed Washington of their family court case, the incident report states.

The victim said that’s when Washington assaulted her near the front of the store and then yanked a chain from around her neck, leaving a cut on her that was consistent with the reported yanking, the department says.

They say one of the witnesses told officers that the assault happened after the victim went into Washington’s pockets for money after informing him of the court date.

People within the store removed Washington from off of the victim, the incident report states.

It also says that Washington’s mother and girlfriend showed up at the store and seemingly wanted to fight with the victim.

Washington was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A judge set his bond for $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service is now monitoring a trio of disturbances across the Atlantic for...
3 disturbances now being watched in Atlantic
The video from Summerville Police details how much time went by as officers tried to get...
Video shows Summerville police officers battling gate as child drowns
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’
Two teens are facing charges after police say they led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle in...
Teens charged after Summerville police chase in stolen car
Henry Gunter, 51, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, jail...
Report: Man charged with assaulting sister at hospital

Latest News

Justus Esaias Pride, 19, was last seen in the 1800 block of Royle Road in Summerville at...
$5K reward offered for info on man missing from Summerville area
Yuri Horlback, left, battle Sickle Cell Disease and learned from Make-A-Wish South Carolina...
Make-A-Wish South Carolina surprises 9-year-old with dream trip
RAW VIDEO: Make-A-Wish South Carolina surprises 9-year-old with dream trip
A semi-truck spill is causing delays in West Ashley Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Spilled semi-truck causing delays in West Ashley