Man arrested in connection to assaulting woman at store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man following an assault of a woman at a store in June.

Norris James Washington, 26, was charged with second-degree domestic violence on Tuesday, jail records state.

They say on June 15, officers were called to a department store on 5900 Rivers Ave. for reports of a disturbance and were told that the suspect vehicle, a silver Genesis, was fleeing from the store.

Officers began to search for the vehicle before making contact at the store, because one of the callers told them that Washington and the victim left together in the vehicle, an incident report states.

It goes on to say that an officer went to the store and found a victim with multiple cuts and bruises on her face and neck.

The victim told the officer that Washington was at the store with her, where she informed Washington of their family court case, the incident report states.

The victim said that’s when Washington assaulted her near the front of the store and then yanked a chain from around her neck, leaving a cut on her that was consistent with the reported yanking, the department says.

They say one of the witnesses told officers that the assault happened after the victim went into Washington’s pockets for money after informing him of the court date.

People within the store removed Washington from off of the victim, the incident report states.

It also says that Washington’s mother and girlfriend showed up at the store and seemingly wanted to fight with the victim.

Washington was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A judge set his bond for $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.