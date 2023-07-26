Man hurt in crash involving motorcycle on Red Bank Rd.

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Goose Creek Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Harbor Lake Drive just before 7:30 p.m., according to Goose Creek Rural Fire Department Chief Robert Maibach.

First responders found a male patient lying in the roadway, and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Maibach said.

A portion of Red Bank Road was closed while officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol began their initial investigation.

It’s unclear if any charges will stem from the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.