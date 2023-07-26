Man hurt in crash involving motorcycle on Red Bank Rd.

SC Lottery
A portion of Red Bank Road was closed while authorities removed vehicles from a crash scene Monday night.(Felicia Ann Newberry)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Goose Creek Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Harbor Lake Drive just before 7:30 p.m., according to Goose Creek Rural Fire Department Chief Robert Maibach.

First responders found a male patient lying in the roadway, and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Maibach said.

A portion of Red Bank Road was closed while officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol began their initial investigation.

It’s unclear if any charges will stem from the crash.

