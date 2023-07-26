Man killed in crash involving motorcycle on Red Bank Rd.

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Goose Creek Tuesday evening has died.

The crash happened near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Harbor Lake Drive just before 7:30 p.m., according to Goose Creek Rural Fire Department Chief Robert Maibach.

First responders found a man lying in the roadway, and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Maibach said.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the man later died.

The man was traveling north on Red Bank Road when his motorcycle was hit by a Chevrolet Corvette attempting to turn on Harbor Lake Drive, Bolt said.

A portion of Red Bank Road was closed while officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol began their initial investigation.

It’s unclear if any charges will stem from the crash.

