SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man killed in crash involving motorcycle on Red Bank Rd.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Goose Creek Tuesday evening has died.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Goose Creek Tuesday evening has died.

The crash happened near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Harbor Lake Drive just before 7:30 p.m., according to Goose Creek Rural Fire Department Chief Robert Maibach.

First responders found a man lying in the roadway, and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Maibach said.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the man later died.

The man was traveling north on Red Bank Road when his motorcycle was hit by a Chevrolet Corvette attempting to turn on Harbor Lake Drive, Bolt said.

A portion of Red Bank Road was closed while officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol began their initial investigation.

It’s unclear if any charges will stem from the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service is now monitoring a trio of disturbances across the Atlantic for...
3 disturbances now being watched in Atlantic
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’
The video from Summerville Police details how much time went by as officers tried to get...
Video shows Summerville police officers battling gate as child drowns
Two teens are facing charges after police say they led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle in...
Teens charged after Summerville police chase in stolen car
Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville responded to a tractor-trailer fire early Tuesday morning.
Crews extinguish tractor-trailer fire threatening Charleston County home

Latest News

VIDEO: Man killed in crash involving motorcycle on Red Bank Rd.
VIDEO: Man hurt in crash involving motorcycle on Red Bank Rd.
Museum officials say they continue to sell out by the end of most days and pre-bookings often...
Pre-booked ticket sales dominate IAAM during first month open
VIDEO: Pre-booked ticket sales dominate IAAM during first month open