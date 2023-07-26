SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

North Charleston wins third straight Dixie Majors World Series

The North Charleston Dixie Majors U19 team won the programs third straight World Series and...
The North Charleston Dixie Majors U19 team won the programs third straight World Series and 11th overall on Tuesday night.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Dixie Majors U19 team won the programs third straight World Series and 11th overall on Tuesday night.

North Charleston beat Southland, Louisiana, 7-2, to win the World Series at the Kenny Wilkinson Baseball Complex at Collins Park.

The Lowcountry team proved to be the top team out of 11 states from across the south that were represented at the World Series, hosted by North Charleston.

North Charleston Head Coach Kenny Wilkinson has now led North Charleston to each of the teams 11 World Series titles.

“We got some unselfish guys right here,” Wilkinson said. “They did what they needed to do. We got runners on and they were able to move them in. Everybody here understood what their role was and stepped up and met the challenge. It was really good, good team effort.”

One of the turning points was Lane Tobin’s bases clearing three-run triple in the top of the 4th to give North Charleston a comfortable 6-1 lead.

“I struggled in the field, but these guys were there and told me keep swinging,” Tobin said. “Keep doing what you’re doing, and I trusted them and that’s what I did.”

Tobin, a Summerville High School product, has signed to play at The Citadel next season after spending the last two seasons at USC Sumter.

“It’s a dream come true,” Tobin said on getting to follow his dad’s footsteps and play at The Citadel. “I’ve been thinking about that since middle school, so I can’t wait.”

The Dixie Majors head coach had high praise for The Citadel signee too.

“Lane is a player that a lot of people are going to know about,” Wikinson said. “He’s gonna be a guy that one day you turn around and he’s playing pro ball. Because, he gets better everyday, he understands the game. He’s got a lot of heart, plays hard, and he gets after.”

The North Charleston team didn’t drop a game throughout the entire World Series. Wilkinson crediting both pitching and hitting for the team win.

“Pitching was really good all week. Everybody excelled,” Wilkinson said. “Our pitchers came out and did the job, that was a big deal.”

Most of the players on the Dixie Majors team are high school or young college players. As Tobin ages out, he said playing for the North Charleston Dixie Majors and Coach Kenny have been the best summers of his life.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service is now monitoring a trio of disturbances across the Atlantic for...
3 disturbances now being watched in Atlantic
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’
The video from Summerville Police details how much time went by as officers tried to get...
Video shows Summerville police officers battling gate as child drowns
Two teens are facing charges after police say they led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle in...
Teens charged after Summerville police chase in stolen car
Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville responded to a tractor-trailer fire early Tuesday morning.
Crews extinguish tractor-trailer fire threatening Charleston County home

Latest News

VIDEO: North Charleston wins 3rd straight Dixie Majors World Series
Charleston Southern football
Charleston Southern picked 9th in Big South-OVC preseason poll
VIDEO: CofC alum Dalton Bolon playing in The Basketball Tournament
Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young spoke with the media on Tuesday morning.
No. 1 pick Bryce Young set to open first NFL training camp with Panthers amid lofty expectations