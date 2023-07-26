Repairs begin on Beaufort County pedestrian bridge

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Repair work is set to begin Wednesday on a pedestrian bridge in Beaufort County.

The Spanish Moss Trail bridge on Battery Creek is expected to be closed intermittently for the next four months while repairs are being made.

The bridge is located between Hermitage Road and Cottage Farm Drive near the Technical College of the Lowcountry.

County officials said the majority of the repair work will be to the substructure of the bridge but construction traffic and materials may interfere with the use of the bridge.

Trail users must turn around if the bridge is closed. The latest on closures can be found on the trail website.

