SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Repairs begin on Beaufort County pedestrian bridge

The Spanish Moss Trail bridge on Battery Creek is expected to be closed intermittently for the...
The Spanish Moss Trail bridge on Battery Creek is expected to be closed intermittently for the next four months while repairs are being made.(Beaufort County)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Repair work is set to begin Wednesday on a pedestrian bridge in Beaufort County.

The Spanish Moss Trail bridge on Battery Creek is expected to be closed intermittently for the next four months while repairs are being made.

The bridge is located between Hermitage Road and Cottage Farm Drive near the Technical College of the Lowcountry.

County officials said the majority of the repair work will be to the substructure of the bridge but construction traffic and materials may interfere with the use of the bridge.

Trail users must turn around if the bridge is closed. The latest on closures can be found on the trail website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service is now monitoring a trio of disturbances across the Atlantic for...
3 disturbances now being watched in Atlantic
The video from Summerville Police details how much time went by as officers tried to get...
Video shows Summerville police officers battling gate as child drowns
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’
Two teens are facing charges after police say they led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle in...
Teens charged after Summerville police chase in stolen car
Henry Gunter, 51, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, jail...
Report: Man charged with assaulting sister at hospital

Latest News

A semi-truck spill is causing delays in West Ashley Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Spilled semi-truck causing delays in West Ashley
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Spilled semi-truck causing delays in West Ashley
Attorneys for a woman found injured in a James Island hit and run more than a month ago will...
James Is. hit-and-run victim’s family calls for additional resources
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden plea deal falls through, at least for now, after judge expresses concern over agreement
VIDEO: SC students not required to have doctor's note for sunscreen