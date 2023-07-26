Report: Man charged after officer finds him asleep at the wheel at stop light

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase in North Charleston Tuesday night.

Jermaine Smith, 43, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and driving with a suspended license, according to jail records.

A North Charleston Police Officer noticed a driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel while stopped at a traffic light near the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Harley Street around 5 p.m., a report states.

The officer attempted to wake up the man, who was later identified as Smith, but he sped off at a high rate of speed, according to the report. The officer pursued the vehicle until it came to a stop on Robertson Boulevard near Bramble Avenue.

Smith was taken into custody and booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $25,000.

