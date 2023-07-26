SC Lottery
SC pays inmate $100K after 2018 prison attack lawsuit

An inmate at a South Carolina prison is $100,000 richer after he sued the state Department of Corrections.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An inmate at a South Carolina prison is $100,000 richer after he sued the state Department of Corrections.

Dashon Pitts has been in Lieber Correctional Institute in Ridgeville since 2017, according to prison records. It was in 2018 that he alleges several other inmates attacked him with knives and left him for dead.

In the 2020 lawsuit filed in Dorchester County, Pitts says there were no prison guards in the area to protect him either.

Pitts claims that staff at Lieber opened a few cells for some inmates, so they could shower. As he was walking down the stairs to go to the showers, the lawsuit states several inmates were waiting for him, armed with knives. He was then beaten and stabbed, and according to the lawsuit, one of those stabs punctured his heart, and he had to have surgery to repair his aortic artery. Pitts says there were no guards nearby to stop the attack.

At the time this case made its way through court, the State Department of Corrections denied all the allegations where Pitts claimed there were no staff members to help and that inmates were improperly housed. One of the few things they did admit to was that Pitts was, in fact, an inmate.

State records show the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid Pitts $100,000 in June on behalf of the State Department of Corrections.

The State Department of Corrections says they don’t comment on litigation.

