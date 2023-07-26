Spotty rain and high heat over the next few days!
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical July weather continues across the Lowcountry with plenty of heat and humidity along with a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 94.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 93.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 93.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 95.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 97.
