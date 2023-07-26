SC Lottery
Spotty rain and high heat over the next few days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical July weather continues across the Lowcountry with plenty of heat and humidity along with a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 94.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 95.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 97.

