Spotty rain and high heat over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical July weather continues across the Lowcountry with plenty of heat and humidity along with a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 94.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 95.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 97.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.