Woman arrested in connection to vehicle fire

The sheriff's office says it happened this morning around two at a property on Pierpont Avenue.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was arrested after setting a vehicle on fire on Wednesday.

Erin Elizabeth Lala, 34, was charged with third-degree arson, an affidavit states.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to 1780 Pierpont Ave. to help with a suspicious vehicle fire, the affidavit states.

It goes on to say that the victim, who was inside their home during the incident, said that Lala walked up to a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla and set it on fire.

Deputies were able to view security camera footage of the incident, where they saw a woman later identified as Lala walking up to the vehicle, the report states.

It says that Lala was found a short time later and matched the description of the woman from the footage.

At the time of questioning, Lala was found with a blue butane torch, according to the report.

The $9,000 vehicle had heavy fire damage to the front engine compartment, the affidavit states.

Lala was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A judge has set her bond for $25,000.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

