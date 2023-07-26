SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman surprised by ball python found in her toilet

Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early...
Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early Wednesday morning.(Steve Kennedy)
By Domonique Benn and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana went to use her bathroom and got an ugly surprise when a snake slithered out of her toilet.

The animal encounter happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home in Shreveport.

Steve Kennedy from Steve’s Snaketuary took the toilet apart and captured the snake, which was identified as a ball python. According to Kennedy, ball pythons are not native to Louisiana but said they are one of the most common snakes in the pet trade.

Kennedy also said the snakes are not venomous or dangerous. He said they are friendly and usually grow to between 3 to 5 feet long.

The ball python found in the woman’s toilet may have been someone’s escaped pet, Kennedy said. He also said finding a snake in a toilet is rare.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service is now monitoring a trio of disturbances across the Atlantic for...
3 disturbances now being watched in Atlantic
The video from Summerville Police details how much time went by as officers tried to get...
Video shows Summerville police officers battling gate as child drowns
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’
Two teens are facing charges after police say they led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle in...
Teens charged after Summerville police chase in stolen car
Henry Gunter, 51, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, jail...
Report: Man charged with assaulting sister at hospital

Latest News

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man following an assault of a...
Man arrested in connection to assaulting woman at store
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee...
Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point in its drive to slow inflation
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury...
Jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday