Charleston Police asks for help identifying two in downtown disturbance

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people...
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two people involved in a July 16 disturbance downtown.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people involved in a July 16 disturbance downtown.

Police say the violent disturbance happened outside 42 Ann Street on July 16. Several officers were injured during the disturbance, authorities said.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

