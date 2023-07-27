Court reverses ruling on lawsuit involving reality show ‘Southern Charm’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina appeals court has reversed a lower court decision, essentially throwing out a lawsuit over the reality show “Southern Charm.”

Joseph Abruzzo was a Florida politician when he appeared on the show in the fall of 2018 and began a romantic relationship with cast member Kathryn Dennis.

Abruzzo filed a lawsuit against the producers of the program alleging defamation through statements made after he and Dennis ended their relationship that were “designed and intended to defame, disparage, and/or portray [him] as an unsafe, corrupt, abusive and/or otherwise unsavory individual in order to preserve and further Dennis’s storyline on the show.”

The defendants asked a circuit court to toss the lawsuit and require both sides go through arbitration, but the court denied that request, allowing the lawsuit to continue.

The appeals court, however, reversed that decision.

At issue was a three-page release and arbitration agreement Abruzzo acknowledged signing before filming of the episode began. In the signed agreement, he agreed that he understood “other parties may communicate private, factual, or fictional information” about him that he could find “humiliating or embarrassing or that is defamatory, disparaging or unfavorable and that the depiction of such information may portray [him] in a false light,” court documents state.

But Abruzzo claimed that prior to and following filming, he was assured the show would portray him in a good light. He also claimed he signed the document under pressure, a claim producers of the show denied.

Court documents state Abruzzo filed the suit and alleged cast member Craig Conover made false statements during an episode of the show calling him “a disgraced politician in Florida” and “not running for re-election because of his divorce. His wife is accusing him of being physically abusive.”

Abruzzo also claimed cast members Madison LeCroy, Chelsea Meissner, and other individuals falsely stated there were nude photographs of him on the internet. Abruzzo said such photographs do not exist but claimed cast members “intentionally showed a photograph with ‘the image blurred at the bottom of his torso’ to imply the cast members were looking at a naked photo of him,” court documents state.

The documents state Abruzzo ended his relationship with Dennis in early 2019.

