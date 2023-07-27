SC Lottery
Deputies investigating alleged road rage incident with gunfire

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of road rage that included a gunshot Wednesday evening on Ashley River Road.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are working to determine the identity of a man who fired a shot from inside his car during an alleged road rage incident in West Ashley.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:15 p.m. to a reported road rage incident near Ashley River Road and Paul Cantrell Boulevard.

A driver told deputies he had gotten into an argument with another driver that had nearly collided with other vehicles.

The man said he was outside of his vehicle when the other driver fired a handgun and drove away.

Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate the vehicle. The vehicle was described as possibly being a black BMW with aftermarket rims.

The incident was captured on video by a witness.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

