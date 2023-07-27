Georgetown Police Department first in SC to launch new computer platform

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is working smarter, not harder, thanks to new technology.

SOMA Global Records Management System, a public safety software, is designed to fit the specific needs of the department.

At the tip of their fingers, officers now have easy access to critical response, incident management, courts and corrections, and administrative resources.

The new technology’s goal is to speed up their day-to-day responsibilities, as they now have access to everything they need in their police car.

Georgetown Police Chief William Pierce Jr. said in the long run it’s going to make the job easier while making everyone more efficient.

He explained how the system they previously had was old and not user-friendly and it was time to step it up.

“It provides tools that we don’t have now through analytics, and it has so many features to allow us to better serve our public that we currently do not have,” Pierce said.

Pierce said budgeting for this new system will actually cost less than their current system moving forward.

The department is paying around $63,000 for the first year, and that includes the technology plus the implementation of it.

After this first year, the yearly cost to renew will be close to $40,000.

The money is coming from the department’s general budget, according to Pierce.

He said this technology will save taxpayers money because the new system is cloud-based, and the department will no longer have to pay to store servers and hardware on a month-to-month basis.

Pierce explained that all city officials were on board when he presented this software package at their budget retreat.

“It just made sense,” he said. “When I put the numbers out there and showed them what the pros were versus the cons, it was just the right thing to do. Everybody got it, there was no hesitation, and we were instructed to move forward.”

The Georgetown Police Department is the first in South Carolina to implement this technology.

