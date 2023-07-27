SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Local nonprofit plans to expand scholarships to all 46 SC counties

A local non-profit has announced a new mission to help bring scholarship opportunities to aspiring college students across South Carolina.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A local non-profit has announced a new mission to help bring scholarship opportunities to aspiring college students across South Carolina.

Meeting Street Scholarship Fund announced Mission 46 Thursday, a plan to expand opportunities for to all 46 counties in South Carolina.

Executive Director Josh Bell admitted it is an ambitious goal, but they are confident it is possible.

“We get outreach from students all the time in counties that aren’t eligible that are desperate for this scholarship opportunity,” Bell said. “We’re committed to finding the funding. We’re going to continue to add new counties in the months ahead, and we need leaders across the state to engage with us to learn more about what it might take to come to their county.”

The scholarship money comes from philanthropists Ben and Kelly Navarro and Darla Moore.

This year, they are giving out over $10 million dollars to over 250 full-time students. The $10,000 per year scholarship can be used at 17 in-state colleges and universities.

Students must live in the 11 eligible counties, graduate from a public or state-authorized charter school, receive the state LIFE or Palmetto Fellows scholarship and receive a federal pell grant to qualify.

Since the program started three years ago, 44% of its 538 recipients are Black, 32% are white and 11% are Hispanic.

Eventually, the fund said they want to give scholarships to 2,100 students across the state at a cost of $42 million per year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware...
Search ends for body of infant swept away by flood that killed sister, mother, 4 others
Dashon Pitts says he was attacked by other inmates and left for dead.
SC pays inmate $100K after 2018 prison attack lawsuit
Attorneys for a woman found injured in a James Island hit and run more than a month ago will...
James Is. hit-and-run victim’s family calls for additional resources
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people...
Charleston Police asks for help identifying two in downtown disturbance
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people...
VIDEO: Charleston Police asks for help identifying two in downtown disturbance
Federal prosecutors have presented their recommendations for the sentencing of Ex-Palmetto...
VIDEO: Prosecutors file sentencing recommendation for ex-CEO Laffitte
Seventy schools in the Lowcountry will now have unlimited access to online behavioral health...
Partnership to fund free digital mental health programs for Lowcountry students