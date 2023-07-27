Lowcountry Rapid Transit workshops give public a chance to weigh in on project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Council of Governments, in collaboration with Lowcountry Rapid Transit, is set to host a series of public workshops over the next couple of weeks.

The goal is to support ‘Transit Oriented Development’ planning efforts for the project.

The public’s input is needed to determine how communities near the transit line can benefit from the developments.

The goal of these meetings is to hear the community’s input about the development that looks at walkable access to the bus transit line station within a half mile.

Community members will also be able to hear updates on the route.

The bus rapid transit line which would create a route from downtown Charleston all the way up to Ladson is currently in the engineering phase.

Officials say construction will start in 2026 and the project is projected to open in late 2028 or early 2029.

In the meantime, the COG wants to include the community in the decision process.

Lowcountry rapid transit Project Manager Sharon Hollis emphasized the significance of public engagement in shaping the plans and policies that will guide the development along the transit line.

“So, we want to get in front of the communities early and get their feedback so we can put those policies and tools in place so that communities can grow along with their vision,” Hollis said.

Here are the dates, times, and locations for the upcoming public workshops.

Workshop 1:

Today, July 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the International Longshoremen’s Association

Local 1422 Hall, 1142 Morrison Drive Charleston, SC 29403

Workshop 2:

Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m.- noon at Metanoia, 2005 Reynolds Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405

Workshop 3:

Monday, July 31 from 6-8 p.m. at North Charleston Intermodal Center/Amtrak Station, 4565 Gaynor Ave North Charleston SC 29405

Workshop 4:

Tuesday, August 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Opportunity Center, 8570 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406

Officials say this transit line will be significant to the future of Lowcountry communities.

“Equal access to opportunity if you don’t have a car, you don’t necessarily have easy access to the jobs, the education, to the health care that we have in our region,” Hollis said. “And this, this project will bring another mode to an already congested corridor and will allow people to live and work and travel in our region without having to own an automobile.”

The workshops are not the only chance for community members to have input for more information and updates click here.

