SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested after crashing into sheriff’s deputy’s car

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after he led deputies on a...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after he led deputies on a chase in Andrews.(WMBF/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after he led deputies on a chase in Andrews.

They say at around 2:30 p.m., a vehicle hit the back of one of their unmarked vehicles.

When realizing that he had hit a law enforcement vehicle, the driver attempted to flee from the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

After a short police chase, the driver was stopped without further incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say the driver had an active warrant involving property damage with the sheriff’s office and was taken into custody.

They also say that while the law enforcement vehicle did have minor damages, no injuries were reported.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office did not provide the man’s name.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware...
Search ends for body of infant swept away by flood that killed sister, mother, 4 others
Dashon Pitts says he was attacked by other inmates and left for dead.
SC pays inmate $100K after 2018 prison attack lawsuit
Attorneys for a woman found injured in a James Island hit and run more than a month ago will...
James Is. hit-and-run victim’s family calls for additional resources
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms

Latest News

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signs new boating regulations law on Thursday.
Gov. McMaster signs new SC boating safety bill
Progress is underway on South Carolina’s first state park in over 20 years.
SC joins Black River conservation efforts with development of new state park
Mallory Beach died in a 2019 boat crash. Attorneys representing Beach's family and Parker's...
Judge signs settlement between Mallory Beach’s family, Parker’s
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremony for the state’s new boating safety and...
VIDOE: Gov. McMaster signs new SC boating safety bill