Man arrested after crashing into sheriff’s deputy’s car

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after he led deputies on a chase in Andrews.

They say at around 2:30 p.m., a vehicle hit the back of one of their unmarked vehicles.

When realizing that he had hit a law enforcement vehicle, the driver attempted to flee from the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

After a short police chase, the driver was stopped without further incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say the driver had an active warrant involving property damage with the sheriff’s office and was taken into custody.

They also say that while the law enforcement vehicle did have minor damages, no injuries were reported.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office did not provide the man’s name.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

