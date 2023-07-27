SC Lottery
McMaster signs new SC boating safety bill

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremony for the state’s new boating safety and education bill on Thursday.

State officials say the legislation will make the state’s waterways safer by requiring boaters born on or after July 1, 2007 to get a boating safety certificate.

They say to get the certificate, the person would have to complete a boating safety course given or approved by the Department of Natural Resources, before driving a boat with a 10-horsepower engine or greater.

“With 30,000 miles of rivers and streams and the most beautiful coastline in the country, boating is a cherished pastime in South Carolina,” Governor Henry McMaster said. “By educating boaters and promoting responsible practices, we protect the lives of those who use our waterways and encourage more South Carolinians and visitors alike to enjoy South Carolina’s endless natural treasures.”

However, officials say that the bill does give the following exceptions:

  • Have a license to drive a vessel issued by the U.S. Coast Guard
  • Have a merchant mariner credential issued by the U.S. Coast Guard
  • Are a nonresident in possession of a boating safety certificate or equivalency issued by another state
  • Those who are accompanied by a qualified boater of at least 18 years of age

The bill will go into effect on Aug. 18 and will not apply to boaters on private lakes or ponds, according to officials.

To see the list of both the approved boating safety and boat rental safety courses, click here.

After completing the boat rental safety courses, you will receive a certificate that will be valid for just 30 days, officials say.

