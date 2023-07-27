Mobile home destroyed in Colleton County fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County mobile home was destroyed after a fire ripped through the home early Wednesday morning.

Colleton Fire-Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Sniders Highway just before 2 a.m. Wednesday after passing drivers called 911.

Firefighters said flames were visible from above the tree line when they arrived. The roof had already collapsed on the double-wide mobile home.

Crews initially had trouble reaching the home because of a poorly maintained driveway, officials said.

Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. A man later arrived and told firefighters that the home’s occupants had left two weeks before.

There was no power to the home but firefighters said they found a generator and drop cords near the home.

No injuries were reported. Officials said two fire trucks were damaged because of the driveway’s condition.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.