‘Pick Me! SC’ adoption event saves over 10,000 animals in its history

More than 2,000 cats and dogs were given a home during this year's "Pick Me! SC" event,...
More than 2,000 cats and dogs were given a home during this year’s “Pick Me! SC” event, according to a release from the Charleston Animal Shelter.(Charleston Animal Shelter)
By Marissa Lute
Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An annual animal adoption campaign reached a milestone during this year’s event.

More than 2,000 cats and dogs were given a home during this year’s “Pick Me! SC” event, according to a release from the Charleston Animal Shelter.

Organized by Charleston Animal Shelter’s No Kill South Carolina 2024 initiative, “Pick Me! SC” took place between July 17-23.

Organizers said almost 70 shelters, rescue organizations, and Petco Pet Care Centers across the state offered no-cost or low-cost adoptions for the duration of the 10-day event.

“This is our sixth statewide adoption campaign and cumulatively, we have now adopted 10,000 animals across South Carolina,” Chief Project Officer of No Kill South Carolina 2024, Abigail Appleton, PMP, CAWA, said. “To reach this milestone is a testament to the teamwork that we are seeing across shelters, rescues and Petco Pet Care Centers to make South Carolina a great place for pets to live.”

