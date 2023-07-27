Police seek to ID two in reference to downtown assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are seeking to identify two people in reference to an assault downtown earlier this month.

The assault happened during the early morning hours of July 16 outside 28 Ann Street, police said.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

