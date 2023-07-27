SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pony swim is ‘better than Christmas morning’

Thousands of people attended a famous pony swim in Virginia Wednesday. (Source: WTKR)
By Penny Kmiitt, WTKR
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WTKR) – Thousands of people attended a famous pony swim in Virginia Wednesday.

The crowd gathered at the eastern shore in the town of Chincoteague for the unique and historic event.

For some, being at the swim was a dream fulfilled. For others, it’s a trip they take every year.

Darby Callahan lives right outside of New York City and started coming to the event in 1995.

It has always been her dream to buy a Chincoteague pony after reading the classic book, “Misty of Chincoteague,” as a little girl.

“I bid $800 and got this little pony who we call Island Dream because it was a dream. And it’s always been my dream to come to Chincoteague because I love Chincoteague,” Callahan said. “So, we donated her back and every year we would come and we would see her.”

According to urban legend, the ponies arrived on the island after a Spanish ship carrying wild horses sank in the 1600s.

Now, the annual pony swim and auction is done every year to control the herd and raise money for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department.

“We’ve never lost a pony in 98 years of doing the pony swim. It’s just something we do. We always look out for the ponies. They’re number one,” said Chincoteague Mayor Arthur Leonard.

Leonard said a member of his family has been in the round-up since the very first swim in 1925.

“Watching my boys ride the horses and hopefully my grandson will do it one of these days,” Leonard said.

The pony swim is followed by a parade through the island.

After the swim, veterinarians examine the ponies which are then sold at auction.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Attorneys for a woman found injured in a James Island hit and run more than a month ago will...
James Is. hit-and-run victim’s family calls for additional resources
FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware...
Search ends for body of infant swept away by flood that killed sister, mother, 4 others
Justus Esaias Pride, 19, was last seen in the 1800 block of Royle Road in Summerville at...
$5K reward offered for info on man missing from Summerville area
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms

Latest News

LIVE: Biden discusses actions addressing heat
LIVE: Biden discusses actions addressing heat
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank, is charged with conspiracy to...
Prosecutors file sentencing recommendation for ex-CEO Laffitte
FILE - A saguaro cactus stands against the rising sun Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in the desert...
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort