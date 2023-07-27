SC Lottery
Prosecutors file sentencing recommendation for ex-CEO Laffitte

Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank, is charged with conspiracy to...
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud, and misapplication of bank funds after being accused of helping former Lowcountry attorney Murdaugh and suspended attorney Cory Fleming divert nearly $2 million from clients.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Federal prosecutors have presented their recommendations for the sentencing of Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte.

Laffitte was found guilty by a jury of six counts of financial crimes in November.

U.S. Assistant District Attorney Emily Limehouse is asking the court to sentence Laffitte to between 108 to 137 months plus restitution and fines.

In the filing, the attorney’s office notes that sentencing should be appropriate “but not greater than necessary to serve the purposes of sentencing is a defendant’s ability to take responsibility for his actions and show genuine remorse for the victims.”

“To this day, the Defendant has failed to take any accountability for his own actions or show any contrition to the victims for the harm his actions caused. He has not provided any reason for the court to vary below the guideline range,” the filing states.

Laffitte has twice asked for a new trial. Both requests were denied.

Laffitte’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

