Report: Man arrested in connection to Mt. Pleasant police chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a man was arrested after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop.

Nakim Jamal Coakley, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue light and child endangerment, jail records state.

They say on Wednesday, an officer was sitting in a 55 miles per hour zone in the area of I-526 when they saw a light brown pickup truck going above the speed limit.

The officer’s Dual Stalker Radar confirmed that the truck was traveling 78 miles per hour in the 55 miles per hour zone, an incident report states.

It goes on to say that the officer got behind the truck and put on their police lights before passing exit 28. The truck then took the exit.

The truck then turned right onto Long Point Road, where it continued to drive through multiple streets before stopping at a red light at Long Point Road and Whipple Road, the incident report states.

The officer then turned off their lights and walked up to the truck to speak with Coakley, where he told him to pull off of Whipple Road and go into the Seacoast parking lot, the report states.

It goes on to say that when the light turned green, Coakley sped off down Long Point Road leading the officer to turn on their police lights again.

After seeing that Coakley turned onto Coaxum Road and then Snowden Road, the officer decided to turn off the police lights and call for additional officers to help, the incident report states.

While on Snowden Road, the officer met with another officer who told them that they did not see Coakley’s truck pass him, the report states.

After the officers ran the truck’s tag number and confirmed that the truck was registered to Coakley, they then spotted the truck in the backyard of a home, the report states.

It goes on to say that additional officers, along with a K9, arrived at the home and set up a perimeter around the home.

While an officer was identifying Coakley as the driver of the truck by using a picture, a blue Crown Vic drove down the road and a woman exited it, the incident report states.

The woman became angry while stating that officers were looking for her son, they were going to kill him and that the response was based on race, the report states.

It goes on to say that the woman left to get her phone to call Coakley, but never returned.

Officers then talked to neighbors who were on scene, where they showed officers video footage of Coakley pulling around the back of the home and walking toward a wood line, the incident report states.

An officer then pulled to the front of the home and used his loud speaker to make announcements, causing a woman to exit the home and ask what was going on, the report states.

It goes on to say that after speaking with her, officers determined that she was not involved and that Coakley did not enter her home.

The woman told officers that her vehicle was the only one allowed in her yard and that she was not associated with Coakley’s truck being in her backyard, according to the report.

Officers then surrounded a home and made announcements over the speaker for Coakley to come out, but were unsuccessful, the report states.

While using a tracker, officers went through the wood line to the back of the home before coming back out to the woods, the report states.

It goes on to say that officers backed off of the perimeter, because they did not want to create a barricaded situation.

The truck was then towed to Seacoast Church and was inventoried there for the officer’s safety, the incident report states.

Inside the truck, black face covers and masks, a phone, mail, a wallet with a driver’s license, credit cards, and a Transportation Worker Identification card, all with Coakley’s name on it, were found, the report states.

The phone was taken by officers to further the investigation, the report states.

It goes on to say that an officer advised other officers over the radio that Coakley had turned himself in.

An officer was able to confirm that Coakley was the same person who they tried to do a traffic stop with, the incident report states.

After the officer placed Coakley into handcuffs, he told the officer that a child was in the truck when he fled from the police, the incident report states.

It goes on to say that the Department of Social Services told the police department that they will not be opening an investigation regarding the incident.

Coakley was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

