SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Road nicknamed ‘Dorchester Raceway’ raising safety concerns for residents

By Elisheva Wimberly
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents are calling the area of the Ashborough neighborhood on Dorchester Road “The Dorchester Race Way,” because of traffic light runners.

Nantucket Drive and Dorchester Road is an intersection right at the home of the Ashborough neighborhood community in Dorchester County, which houses over 370 homes. It’s an intersection members of that neighborhood claim they’re consistently seeing traffic light runners that are causing them potential danger.

Some people are calling this location, “The Dorchester Race Way,” because that’s how fast they’re seeing drivers speed past traffic lights.

Cathy Parker has been the Vice President of the Ashborough East Home Association for five years and has lived in the Ashborough East subdivision for 30 years and says she sees accidents regularly at this location.

“It happens almost every time I leave the neighborhood or come into the neighborhood that we have a red light runner,” Parker says, “And I’m not talking about somebody that’s under the yellow light. I’m talking about somebody that when it turns red they run it after two, three seconds.”

Some community members claim the area as the “Dorchester Race Way” because it is a nice, flat, straightway and people are not observing the speed limit—45 miles per hour. Parker says they have gotten the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department to come out and patrol the area and sit at the entrance but when they are there, drivers can spot them a mile away.

Parker says she has to warn her family and friends who visit her to use extra precautions and watch out for traffic light runners.

“When they’re there, of course the red-light running stops, but they’re only there for short periods of time and then it just resumes after they’ve gone,” Parker says.

Red light cameras are not legal in South Carolina, which Parker thinks would be a big deterrent. Parker says she does not recommend placing speed bumps in the area because once you get over a speed bump, you return to increasing your speed. 

However, the latest solution is to place flashing red lights about half a mile up the road so people know there is a red light coming and they can slow down on Dorchester Road.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Attorneys for a woman found injured in a James Island hit and run more than a month ago will...
James Is. hit-and-run victim’s family calls for additional resources
Justus Esaias Pride, 19, was last seen in the 1800 block of Royle Road in Summerville at...
$5K reward offered for info on man missing from Summerville area
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware...
Search ends for body of infant swept away by flood that killed sister, mother, 4 others

Latest News

VIDEO: Road nicknamed ‘Dorchester Raceway’ raising safety concerns for residents
As alcohol-related crashes and deaths continue in South Carolina, a Lowcountry mother, who lost...
DUI trends in 2023: Lowcountry sees over 400 alcohol-related crashes
VIDEO: DUI trends in 2023: Lowcountry sees over 400 alcohol-related crashes
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash on Highway 174 at White Point...
FIRST ALERT: Single-vehicle crash reported on Hwy 174