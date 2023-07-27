Road nicknamed ‘Dorchester Raceway’ raising safety concerns for residents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents are calling the area of the Ashborough neighborhood on Dorchester Road “The Dorchester Race Way,” because of traffic light runners.

Nantucket Drive and Dorchester Road is an intersection right at the home of the Ashborough neighborhood community in Dorchester County, which houses over 370 homes. It’s an intersection members of that neighborhood claim they’re consistently seeing traffic light runners that are causing them potential danger.

Some people are calling this location, “The Dorchester Race Way,” because that’s how fast they’re seeing drivers speed past traffic lights.

Cathy Parker has been the Vice President of the Ashborough East Home Association for five years and has lived in the Ashborough East subdivision for 30 years and says she sees accidents regularly at this location.

“It happens almost every time I leave the neighborhood or come into the neighborhood that we have a red light runner,” Parker says, “And I’m not talking about somebody that’s under the yellow light. I’m talking about somebody that when it turns red they run it after two, three seconds.”

Some community members claim the area as the “Dorchester Race Way” because it is a nice, flat, straightway and people are not observing the speed limit—45 miles per hour. Parker says they have gotten the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department to come out and patrol the area and sit at the entrance but when they are there, drivers can spot them a mile away.

Parker says she has to warn her family and friends who visit her to use extra precautions and watch out for traffic light runners.

“When they’re there, of course the red-light running stops, but they’re only there for short periods of time and then it just resumes after they’ve gone,” Parker says.

Red light cameras are not legal in South Carolina, which Parker thinks would be a big deterrent. Parker says she does not recommend placing speed bumps in the area because once you get over a speed bump, you return to increasing your speed.

However, the latest solution is to place flashing red lights about half a mile up the road so people know there is a red light coming and they can slow down on Dorchester Road.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.