SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sandwich shop employees fired after video shows them spitting in food

The owner of the Jimmy John’s store said one of the girls in the video was fired before they found out about it, and the other was fired immediately after the video surfaced.
By Lenah Allen and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - Two Georgia Jimmy John’s employees have been fired after a video that shows them spitting in food, WALB reports.

Katelyn Phillips and Lainey Blanchard are also employees at the Jimmy John’s in Tifton, Georgia, and told WALB that they were coming into work the day that the video was taken.

They say that they asked their co-workers to make them a sandwich before their shift and that is when the video was recorded, but they did not find out what happened until weeks later.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” Phillips said. “It’s embarrassing. I would never wish this on anybody that I don’t like.”

They say the girls’ actions stemmed from an unspoken drama between the group of friends.

“I was actually very, very disgusted,” Blanchard said. “I just never thought I’d see the day that she would do something that nasty.”

John Taylor, the owner of the Jimmy John’s, said one of the girls in the video was fired before they found out about it, and the other was fired immediately after the video surfaced.

“We pride ourselves on how clean of a store we are, and the behavior of these two girls does not reflect whatsoever on our staff,” Taylor said.

He said he assured all of his customers that something like this will never happen again.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Attorneys for a woman found injured in a James Island hit and run more than a month ago will...
James Is. hit-and-run victim’s family calls for additional resources
FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware...
Search ends for body of infant swept away by flood that killed sister, mother, 4 others
Justus Esaias Pride, 19, was last seen in the 1800 block of Royle Road in Summerville at...
$5K reward offered for info on man missing from Summerville area
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms

Latest News

In this image from video provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a man stands on a capsized...
21 dead and 40 rescued after a wind-tossed boat overturns in the Philippines
Edward Alvin Borne, from Killeen, Texas, was charged with 29 counts of criminal sexual...
Texas man arrested in Charleston on attempted sexual exploitation of a minor charges
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort
FILE - From left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Biden is welcoming far-right Italian Prime Minister Meloni for White House talks
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Norfolk Southern says cost of fiery Ohio derailment doubles to $803 million as cleanup continues