Storm chance, humidity increases toward the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Spotty rain along the coast will shift inland this afternoon bringing a few wet spots to the Lowcountry today. Otherwise, expect another sunny, hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s with heat index values over 100°. The chance of rain will increase on Friday and Saturday with scattered rain and storms possible. Slightly drier air should reduce the rain chance on Sunday but hotter, muggier conditions will be the big story. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index near 110°.

TROPICS: A tropical wave in the far Atlantic ocean may develop into a tropical system over the weekend or early next week. Early indications show that if something develops, it is likely to curve out to sea pretty quickly. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 97.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

