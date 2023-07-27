SC Lottery
Texas man arrested in Charleston on attempted sexual exploitation of a minor charges

Edward Alvin Borne, from Killeen, Texas, was charged with 29 counts of criminal sexual misconduct and six counts of first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 43-year-old Texas man was arrested by the Charleston Police Department Sunday on dozens of child sexual exploitation charges.

Edward Alvin Borne, from Killeen, Texas, was charged with 29 counts of criminal sexual misconduct and six counts of first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators said Borne solicited someone believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse materials.

Borne was arrested Sunday and was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The attorney general’s office said each count of criminal solicitation of a minor carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison. The first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count.

