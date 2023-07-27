SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Silas and Vivien

Up first is 2-year-old Silas, who the shelter says is a very open and loving kitty.
By Jana Cugliari
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday and we have two fluffy friends from the Saint Frances Animal Center that are ready to be a part of your family!

Up first is 2-year-old Silas, who the shelter says is a very open and loving kitty. Silas is great with other cats as well as other humans! When it comes to playing, Silas would rather spend his time with other cats, but he still loves his toys. The shelter says he is a very confident boy and has no problem exploring around.

Next, is 5-year-old Vivian who has a gentle demeanor but a very playful side to her, as well. Vivian is a friendly girl and loves to spend her time sunbathing, playing ball and chase with her other four-legged friends. Most of all, she loves giving cuddles and kisses to her favorite people.

Next, is 5-year-old Vivian who has a gentle demeanor but a very playful side to her, as well.

The Saint Frances Animal Center is located at 125 Ridge St. in Georgetown and is open all week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video from Summerville Police details how much time went by as officers tried to get...
Video shows Summerville police officers battling gate as child drowns
The National Weather Service is now monitoring a trio of disturbances across the Atlantic for...
3 disturbances now being watched in Atlantic
Two teens are facing charges after police say they led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle in...
Teens charged after Summerville police chase in stolen car
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’

Latest News

VIDEO: Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Vivian
VIDEO: Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Silas
Yuri Horlback, left, battle Sickle Cell Disease and learned from Make-A-Wish South Carolina...
Make-A-Wish South Carolina surprises 9-year-old with dream trip
VIDEO: Summerville Miracle League hosts inclusive baseball game