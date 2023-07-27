Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Silas and Vivien

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday and we have two fluffy friends from the Saint Frances Animal Center that are ready to be a part of your family!

Up first is 2-year-old Silas, who the shelter says is a very open and loving kitty. Silas is great with other cats as well as other humans! When it comes to playing, Silas would rather spend his time with other cats, but he still loves his toys. The shelter says he is a very confident boy and has no problem exploring around.

Next, is 5-year-old Vivian who has a gentle demeanor but a very playful side to her, as well. Vivian is a friendly girl and loves to spend her time sunbathing, playing ball and chase with her other four-legged friends. Most of all, she loves giving cuddles and kisses to her favorite people.

Next, is 5-year-old Vivian who has a gentle demeanor but a very playful side to her, as well.

The Saint Frances Animal Center is located at 125 Ridge St. in Georgetown and is open all week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.