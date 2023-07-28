SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2nd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in under 6 months

The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort to the newborn, along with silent alarms to notify first responders. (Source: WBKO)
By Will Whaley and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A newborn is healthy and fire station staff attended to them immediately when the child was surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Kentucky.

This is the second baby left in a baby box at the Bowling Green Fire Department within six months and the third time this year a child has been surrendered to a baby box in the state of Kentucky.

The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort to the newborn, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The baby was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and is now in the custody of child services for the state.

Surrendered babies are generally adopted within 30 to 45 days.

The Bowling Green baby box was placed in December 2022 and was used in less than three months after being put in.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons...
Deputies look to identify persons of interest in Orangeburg Co. homicide
Charleston County deputies are working to determine the identity of a man who fired a shot from...
Man identified in alleged road rage incident with gunfire, deputies say
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people...
Charleston Police asks for help identifying two in downtown disturbance
A South Carolina appeals court has reversed a lower court decision, essentially throwing out a...
Court reverses ruling on lawsuit involving reality show ‘Southern Charm’
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a man was arrested after fleeing from officers during...
Report: Man arrested in connection to Mt. Pleasant police chase

Latest News

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public to be on the lookout for a...
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Police searching for kidnapped Orangeburg woman
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing,...
Teen says she ‘just prayed’ while saving girl in Michigan school shooting
The North Charleston Police Department said a man shot multiple times died at a hospital.
N. Charleston police investigating after shooting victim dies at hospital
North Charleston police are investigating after a woman was found shot outside of a Dorchester...
N. Charleston Police investigate deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
VIDEO: N. Charleston police investigating after shooting victim dies at hospital