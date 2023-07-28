SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Beaufort County Council votes to fire county administrator

By Max Diekneite
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Council voted to fire the county administrator at a special called meeting on Friday.

During the meeting, the council said that Greenway was terminated – with cause.

Chairman Joe Passiment says council felt the evidence against Greenway, which they are not sharing with the public right now, forced them to make this decision.

The county plans to investigate every single purchase Greenway made this year with taxpayer dollars.

It comes after council voted to put him on administrative leave on Monday at an emergency council meeting.

After that meeting, the WTOC Investigates team found a criminal complaint filed back in May with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office accusing Greenway of misconduct.

The ‘Public Integrity Unit’ - a third-party agency - is reviewing that complaint.

Passiment says, though they can’t share much right now, taxpayers should have faith in this process.

“Because this is a personnel matter, we can’t talk about it yet. At some time in the future we may be able to talk about it. But we want to assure the public that in the meantime, those things that we said we wanted to do are going to be done. That is going to be carried on.”

Greenway will have a chance to contest his termination.

We tried to reach out to him but have not heard back yet.

Passiment says between these investigations into Greenway and then the search for a new full-time administrator this process could easily drag-out into next year.

During the special called meeting, Beaufort County Council appointed John Robinson as Interim Administrator.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety confirmed a 31-year-old woman who had been reported...
Orangeburg kidnapping victim found, no word on arrests
The Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons...
Deputies look to identify persons of interest in Orangeburg Co. homicide
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Charleston County deputies are working to determine the identity of a man who fired a shot from...
Man identified in alleged road rage incident with gunfire, deputies say
Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property

Latest News

This will be the first school year that the new law is in place, guaranteeing all elementary...
Many teachers to get daily break, planning period for first time this school year
The six-story, $70 million structure will be the new home of MUSC’s College of Health...
MUSC gets final approval from BAR on new $70M classroom, research building
A Colleton County toddler was mauled by several dogs in early July, and his mom says he's still...
Colleton Co. toddler bears emotional and physical scars of dog mauling
VIDEO: MUSC gets final approval from BAR on new $70M classroom, research building
VIDEO: Colleton Co. toddler bears emotional and physical scars of dog mauling