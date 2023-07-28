SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coast Guard investigating Intracoastal Waterway accident that killed 11-year-old girl

(Knighton Family / WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The United States Coast Guard is now taking over an investigation into a boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway that killed an 11-year-old girl earlier this month.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Friday that the USCG is leading the investigation due to a commercial vessel being involved. No further details or updates about the investigation were immediately available.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘Shining light’: 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway remembered for warm smile, love of soccer

Authorities said the incident happened July 19 in the area of Waterfront Avenue in Little River when a was rocked by a large wake caused by another boat. Nine of the 12 people went overboard, including 11-year-old Olivia Knighton. The SCDNR said Knighton was hit by a propeller and later died from her injuries.

No one else was hurt.

It also marked the third deadly accident on the ICW in the span of a month.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety confirmed a 31-year-old woman who had been reported...
Orangeburg kidnapping victim found, no word on arrests
The Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons...
Deputies look to identify persons of interest in Orangeburg Co. homicide
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Charleston County deputies are working to determine the identity of a man who fired a shot from...
Man identified in alleged road rage incident with gunfire, deputies say
Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a woman has been arrested in connection...
Deputies arrest woman after making bomb threat against Trident Medical Center
The six-story, $70 million structure will be the new home of MUSC’s College of Health...
MUSC gets final approval from BAR on new $70M classroom, research building
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
The North Charleston Police Department said a man shot multiple times died at a hospital.
Coroner IDs 26-year-old man in N. Charleston shooting
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors