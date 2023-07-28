Coast Guard investigating Intracoastal Waterway accident that killed 11-year-old girl

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The United States Coast Guard is now taking over an investigation into a boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway that killed an 11-year-old girl earlier this month.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Friday that the USCG is leading the investigation due to a commercial vessel being involved. No further details or updates about the investigation were immediately available.

Authorities said the incident happened July 19 in the area of Waterfront Avenue in Little River when a was rocked by a large wake caused by another boat. Nine of the 12 people went overboard, including 11-year-old Olivia Knighton. The SCDNR said Knighton was hit by a propeller and later died from her injuries.

No one else was hurt.

It also marked the third deadly accident on the ICW in the span of a month.

