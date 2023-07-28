SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CofC Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Opponents

College of Charleston's head coach Pat Kelsey talks to his players in the second half against...
College of Charleston's head coach Pat Kelsey talks to his players in the second half against Delaware during a NCAA college basketball game in Charleston, S.C., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)(Mic Smith | AP)
By CofC Athletics
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- College of Charleston men’s basketball has revealed its 2023-24 non-conference schedule on Tuesday. The defending CAA Champion Cougars will tip off Pat Kelsey’s third campaign on Monday, November 6 against Iona at TD Arena. The non-conference schedule features contests against three 2023 March Madness participants.

The Cougars will open the season at home for the seventh time in the last eight years. The November 6 match-up with the Gaels will mark the first meeting between the programs. Iona won the MAAC before falling to eventual national champion Connecticut in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Following the home opener, Charleston will enter a seven-game road stand starting in Annapolis at the Veteran’s Classic hosted by the Naval Academy. CofC will face Atlantic 10 member Duquesne in Annapolis on November 10 before the Myrtle Beach Classic on November 16, 17 and 19.

Kelsey’s squad will travel to Kent State after hosting the Golden Flashes a season ago in thrilling 74-72 victory for CofC. Kent State is the second 2023 conference champion the Cougars will face of the non-conference slate.

Charleston will travel to Boca Raton for the final non-conference road trip for the inaugural Field of 68 Tip-Off event hosted by 2023 March Madness Final Four participant Florida Atlantic University. The three-year event will begin at FAU this year, then head to Charleston in 2024 and be held at Liberty in 2025. Charleston and Liberty will play on December 1 and FAU will face Charleston on December 2. The Field of 68′s Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster will be on-site at FAU for the entire event, hosting pre-game shows and the network’s popular After Dark show following the games.

The Cougars will close out 2023 with five straight home contests against Rhode Island (December 10), The Citadel (December 14), Coastal Carolina (December 18), Saint Joseph’s (December 21) and Montreat College (December 29).

The remainder of Charleston’s non-conference schedule as well as the CAA league slate will be finalized at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Dashon Pitts says he was attacked by other inmates and left for dead.
SC pays inmate $100K after 2018 prison attack lawsuit
FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware...
Search ends for body of infant swept away by flood that killed sister, mother, 4 others
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Attorneys for a woman found injured in a James Island hit and run more than a month ago will...
James Is. hit-and-run victim’s family calls for additional resources

Latest News

VIDEO: Porter-Gaud football kicks off year 5 under HC Brad Bowles
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during an NCAA college football news conference at the...
Old-school Dabo Swinney keeps Clemson on top in ACC
American Football
SCHSL moves football state title games to SC State
The Citadel Football
The Citadel picked to finish 8th in SoCon preseason coaches poll