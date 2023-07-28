CofC Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Opponents

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- College of Charleston men’s basketball has revealed its 2023-24 non-conference schedule on Tuesday. The defending CAA Champion Cougars will tip off Pat Kelsey’s third campaign on Monday, November 6 against Iona at TD Arena. The non-conference schedule features contests against three 2023 March Madness participants.

The Cougars will open the season at home for the seventh time in the last eight years. The November 6 match-up with the Gaels will mark the first meeting between the programs. Iona won the MAAC before falling to eventual national champion Connecticut in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Following the home opener, Charleston will enter a seven-game road stand starting in Annapolis at the Veteran’s Classic hosted by the Naval Academy. CofC will face Atlantic 10 member Duquesne in Annapolis on November 10 before the Myrtle Beach Classic on November 16, 17 and 19.

Kelsey’s squad will travel to Kent State after hosting the Golden Flashes a season ago in thrilling 74-72 victory for CofC. Kent State is the second 2023 conference champion the Cougars will face of the non-conference slate.

Charleston will travel to Boca Raton for the final non-conference road trip for the inaugural Field of 68 Tip-Off event hosted by 2023 March Madness Final Four participant Florida Atlantic University. The three-year event will begin at FAU this year, then head to Charleston in 2024 and be held at Liberty in 2025. Charleston and Liberty will play on December 1 and FAU will face Charleston on December 2. The Field of 68′s Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster will be on-site at FAU for the entire event, hosting pre-game shows and the network’s popular After Dark show following the games.

The Cougars will close out 2023 with five straight home contests against Rhode Island (December 10), The Citadel (December 14), Coastal Carolina (December 18), Saint Joseph’s (December 21) and Montreat College (December 29).

The remainder of Charleston’s non-conference schedule as well as the CAA league slate will be finalized at a later date.

