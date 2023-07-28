SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Community, chemical plant officials discuss solutions after multiple spills

A chemical plant in Charleston with a history of chemical spills has left members of a nearby community asking for change.
By Emily Johnson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A chemical plant in Charleston with a history of chemical spills has left members of a nearby community asking for change.

The chemical plant, Lanxess, hosted a tour of the facility and a meeting Thursday night for those who live in the Rosemont community to express their concerns and ask questions.

Those who attended the meeting discussed topics varying from community and worker safety to a proactive environmental plan for the Rosemont community.

When the most recent spill in June released a small amount of phosphorous into the air, nearby homeowners say they were not notified of the toxic chemical leak. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said that because the incident was short in duration and had been corrected, they didn’t expect there to be any impact on residents who live nearby or to the environment.

Outdoor alarms were installed in the area back in the 90s when a fatal explosion killed nine employees.

“We don’t get any calls anymore,” longtime Rosemont community member Nancy Button said. “When they’ve had spills this year, no calls, no nothing; no one came up here to see whether we were alright.”

After Thursday’s meeting and hearing from the public, Lanxess officials said they are now working on communicating with nearby homeowners on smartphones to warn about possible spills.

“Let’s say you have a spill, just like you get the emergency weather report on your phone, they will use that technology to warn the neighbors that have iPhones about a spill at the plant,” Rep. Wendell Gilliard said.

“We applaud that because that’s the kind of thing we were urging them to do, and they now finally they admitted it,” he added.

Since 2018, multiple chemical spills have been reported at the plant. Another phosphorous leak in 2019 forced residents to shelter-in-place and briefly shut down I-26 after a fire combined with the leak, created a large plume of smoke.

With the chemical plant’s history, longtime residents say creating a stronger relationship between the Rosemount community and Lanxess with more job opportunities and programs could help.

“They should be supporting this community 100%, we’re right next door,” Button said. “Whenever something happened over there, we’re the first persons to feel what’s going on over there.”

Gilliard lived and worked in the area, and now is pushing for economic justice for the community after the continuing problems.

“We have to wait and see; this is a work in progress,” he said. “We left them with some challenges, and we left it on the table with them. There’re some things to consider.”

Officials with Lanxess provided the following statement regarding Thursday’s meeting:

We appreciate Representative Gilliard’s continued time and attention on our operations, especially during today’s meeting with our team and community leaders in Charleston. By lending his unique insights and community perspectives, and by helping us to better connect with our neighbors, we are confident that we can improve our outreach efforts and earn the trust of all involved stakeholders.

Nothing is more important to us than a safely operating site – for our employees, our neighbors, and the environment. We understand the concerns expressed by members of the Rosemont community, and we are focused on finding ways to better communicate with all of our neighbors, particularly on matters relating to site or community safety.

We look forward to continuing the dialogue with Rep. Gilliard, SC DHEC and our neighboring community members as we strive to continually improve our facility and safely operate in the North Charleston community.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies are working to determine the identity of a man who fired a shot from...
Deputies investigating alleged road rage incident with gunfire
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people...
Charleston Police asks for help identifying two in downtown disturbance
The Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons...
Deputies look to identify persons of interest in Orangeburg Co. homicide
A South Carolina appeals court has reversed a lower court decision, essentially throwing out a...
Court reverses ruling on lawsuit involving reality show ‘Southern Charm’
Dashon Pitts says he was attacked by other inmates and left for dead.
SC pays inmate $100K after 2018 prison attack lawsuit

Latest News

An officer attempted to pull over a man on a motorcycle near Pandora Drive when he fled from...
Man in custody after Goose Creek Police chase on stolen motorcycle
A man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase on a stolen motorcycle Thursday...
VIDEO: Man in custody after Goose Creek Police chase on stolen motorcycle
A chemical plant in Charleston with a history of chemical spills has left members of a nearby...
VIDEO: Community, chemical plant officials discuss solutions after multiple spills
More than 2,000 cats and dogs were given a home during this year’s “Pick Me! SC” event,...
‘Pick Me! SC’ adoption event saves over 10,000 animals in its history