Coroner IDs 26-year-old man in N. Charleston shooting

The North Charleston Police Department said a man shot multiple times died at a hospital.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a man shot multiple times died at a hospital.

Officers responded to a report of hearing gunshots in the area of Sorentrue Avenue and South Allen Drive just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

A person in the area flagged officers down and said someone had been shot on Sorentrue Avenue and taken to a hospital, a report states.

The Charleston County Coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Desean Calvary from North Charleston. He died at the hospital at 10:16 p.m., officials said.

No arrests have been made.

