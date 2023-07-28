Coroner IDs 26-year-old man in N. Charleston shooting
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a man shot multiple times died at a hospital.
Officers responded to a report of hearing gunshots in the area of Sorentrue Avenue and South Allen Drive just after 9 p.m. Thursday.
A person in the area flagged officers down and said someone had been shot on Sorentrue Avenue and taken to a hospital, a report states.
The Charleston County Coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Desean Calvary from North Charleston. He died at the hospital at 10:16 p.m., officials said.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.